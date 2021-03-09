Global Sports Nutrition Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

With gyms and fitness centres being widely publicised as having an increased risk of infection during the COVID-19 pandemic, many facilities were closed for long periods in 2020, greatly affecting sales of sports nutrition products. When gyms were allowed to reopen again it was with extreme caution and subject to strict rules, making a trip to the gym quite unattractive to many consumers. The decline in gym use hit sales of sports non-protein products and sports protein RTD hard in 2020, with sp…

Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Sports Nutrition in Slovakia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sports nutrition sales struggle amidst gym closures and COVID-19 restrictions, but protein/energy bar sales growth drives the category overall

Targeted promotion and a wide product range keeps Nutrend and Weider in the lead

Growing competition reflected by new product development activity

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rising consumer health and wellness awareness drives value sales in the forecast period

Improving distribution boosts sports protein powders and non-protein products

Sports protein/energy bars will record rapid growth despite competition from sports drinks

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

