Global Sports Nutrition Market Research Report 2026

Sports nutrition had been experiencing solid growth prior to the emergence of the pandemic, due to the increase in gym memberships in Greece over the review period linked to more affordable pricing. Most gyms now offer low-cost schemes with long-term subscriptions in line with an increase interest in health and fitness, which is part of the health and wellness megatrend. This created growth opportunities for sports nutrition with gym users keen to maximise their results. Use of sports nutrition…
Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Sports Nutrition in Greece
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Closure of gyms during lockdown results in significant slowdown in demand for sports nutrition
E-commerce capitalises on healthy growth momentum during lockdown
Sports nutrition set to become increasingly fragmented competitive landscape in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Positive outlook for sports nutrition with stronger growth momentum building from 2022
Sports protein powder to continue to drive demand for category
Omnichannel approach by players likely to support stronger sales growth with e-commerce set to continue to gain ground over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
….continued
