Global Store Cards in Greece Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Euromonitor International’s Store Card Transactions in Greece report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Store Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and

Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Store cards remain absent from Greece

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Online banking and app-based financial services take off during 2020

Offer of state-sponsored financial support supports the performance of credit cards

The leading global players in mobile wallets are proliferating in Greece

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

