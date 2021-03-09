Global Store Cards Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

Store cards, often referred as “Gaisho cards” in Japan, had already been declining in terms of number of cards in circulation as well as transaction value and volume in recent years, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. The major issuers, mainly department stores, are no longer issuing new cards, preferring to encourage consumers to shift to co-branded credit cards. Moreover, although Japan’s population is ageing, the new generation of older consumers shows little interest in replacing…
Euromonitor International’s Store Card Transactions in Japan report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Store Cards in Japan
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Store cards already on a downward trajectory prior to the COVID-19 outbreak
Lack of new cards and department stores’ struggles negatively impact store cards
Closure of department stores during the state of emergency period hits store card usage
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Gradual disappearance of store cards expected…
…but it will not happen during the forecast period
Using one’s store card via Zoom
CATEGORY DATA
DISCLAIMER
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
SOURCES
