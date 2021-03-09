Global Travel Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

In response to the onset of COVID-19 in South Africa, there were numerous border closures, limits on intra-provincial travel and other restrictions on travel and movement mandated by the government that led to an immediate collapse of business activity in the travel industry early in 2020. Significant declines in value sales were posted as international and domestic travellers remained at home in order to avoid becoming infected and/or spreading the virus. Even as pandemic-related restrictions h…
Euromonitor International’s Travel in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Activities and Experiences (Destination), Lodging, Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries, Tourism Flows, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Travel in South Africa
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on travel
COVID-19 country impact
Company response to COVID-19: Airlines and hotels
Impact of COVID-19 on online bookings and travel intermediaries
What next for travel?
CHART 1 Inbound Receipts: 2020-2025
CHART 2 Average Spend per Trip for Inbound Arrivals: 2020-2025
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Annual Leave: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Travellers by Age: Number of People 2015-2020
Table 3 Seasonality: Number of People 2015-2020
Table 4 Leisure Outbound Demographics: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 5 Other Transport Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 7 Forecast Other Transport Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Activities and Experiences: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Forecast Activities and Experiences: Value 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Travel to/from South Africa severely hampered in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions
Domestic tourism also affected by pandemic-inspired restrictions in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Travel to/from South Africa set to bounce back quickly in 2021 before moderating over the forecast period
Domestic tourism slated to take the lead as South Africa sets out on the road to recovery
CATEGORY DATA
Table 11 Inbound Arrivals: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 12 Inbound Arrivals by Country: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 13 Inbound City Arrivals 2015-2020
Table 14 Inbound Receipts: Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Leisure Inbound Demographics: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 16 Forecast Inbound Arrivals: Number of Trips 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Inbound Arrivals by Country: Number of Trips 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Inbound Receipts: Value 2020-2025
Table 19 Domestic Trips by Destination: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 20 Domestic Business Trips by Travel Mode: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 21 Domestic Leisure Trips by Travel Mode: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 22 Domestic Expenditure: Value 2015-2020
Table 23 Forecast Domestic Business Trips by Travel Mode: Number of Trips 2020-2025
Table 24 Forecast Domestic Leisure Trips by Travel Mode: Number of Trips 2020-2025
Table 25 Forecast Domestic Expenditure: Value 2020-2025
Table 26 Outbound Departures: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 27 Outbound Departures by Destination: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 28 Outbound Expenditure: Value 2015-2020
Table 29 Forecast Outbound Departures: Number of Trips 2020-2025
Table 30 Forecast Outbound Departures by Destination: Number of Trips 2020-2025
Table 31 Forecast Outbound Expenditure: Value 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Scheduled airlines set to post substantial losses in 2020 due to COVID-19-related restrictions
Low-cost carriers also struggle in 2020 but declines are expected to be less severe
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Challenges remain for scheduled airlines over forecast period
Emphasis on domestic travel set to boost recovery of low-cost air carriers
CATEGORY DATA
Table 32 Airlines Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 33 Airlines Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 34 Airlines: Passengers Carried 2015-2020
Table 35 Airlines NBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020
Table 36 Charter Airlines Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2020
Table 37 Low Cost Carriers Airlines Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2020
Table 38 Scheduled Airlines Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2020
Table 39 Forecast Airlines Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 40 Forecast Airlines Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Car rental transactions, value sales slump as travel grinds to a halt in 2020 due to COVID-19
More consolidation expected as pandemic-related slowdown forces small car rental players out of business
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Car rental to bounce back in 2021 and sustain growth via new benefits/services
Demand for car rental likely to be boosted over the forecast period by increased promotion of domestic tourism
CATEGORY DATA
Table 41 Car Rental Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 42 Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 43 Structure of Car Rental Market 2015-2020
Table 44 Car Rental NBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020
Table 45 Car Rental Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2020
Table 46 Forecast Car Rental Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 47 Forecast Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand for lodging hard hit in 2020 by pandemic-related travel and movement restrictions
Popular short-term rentals fall at a lower rate than hotels in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Lodging to bounce back as travellers return to South Africa over the forecast period
Short-term rentals to return quickly to steady growth over forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 48 Lodging Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 49 Lodging Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 50 Hotels Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 51 Hotels Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 52 Other Lodging Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 53 Other Lodging Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 54 Lodging Outlets: Units 2015-2020
Table 55 Lodging: Number of Rooms 2015-2020
Table 56 Lodging by Incoming vs Domestic: % Value 2015-2020
Table 57 Hotels NBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020
Table 58 Hotel Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2020
Table 59 Forecast Lodging Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 60 Forecast Lodging Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 61 Forecast Hotels Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 62 Forecast Hotels Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 63 Forecast Other Lodging Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 64 Forecast Other Lodging Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 65 Forecast Lodging Outlets: Units 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Travel agents suffering from pandemic-related value sales slump in 2020
Online travel sales set to become more competitive as a result of pandemic in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Strong rebound in online value sales in 2021 before more modest growth through remainder of forecast period
Travel agents likely to turn to innovation to secure their positions over forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 66 Travel Intermediaries Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 67 Intermediaries Corporate Business Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 68 Intermediaries Leisure Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 69 Travel Intermediaries NBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020
Table 70 Online Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2015-2020
Table 71 Total Mobile Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2015-2020
Table 72 Forecast Travel Intermediaries Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 73 Forecast Intermediaries Corporate Business Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 74 Forecast Intermediaries Leisure Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 75 Forecast Online Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2020-2025
Table 76 Forecast Total Mobile Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2020-2025
….continued
