Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Industry By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in the United Arab Emirates
For many years, vitamins and dietary supplements have been sold in South Africa without strong government intervention. In November 2013, proposed amendments were however made to the law governing the sale of Complementary and Alternative Medicines (CAMs), with these set to be implemented in phases. From 2014, products not registered with the MCC (Medicines Control Council) were required to carry a disclaimer stating that the MCC had not evaluated safety, quality or efficacy. However, the phased…
Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857927-vitamins-and-dietary-supplements-in-the-united-arab-emirates
Euromonitor International’s Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2011-2015, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2020 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pc-system-utilities-software-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-18
Product coverage: Dietary Supplements, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Tonics, Vitamins.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/china-road-freight-market-2021-key-players-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-22
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins and Dietary Supplements market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-aerial-imaging-and-mapping-market-projection-by-industry-size-share-movements-by-trend-analysis-growth-status-revenue-expectation-to-2026-2021-01-27
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sport-headphones-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-29
network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table Of Content :
VITAMINS AND DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Euromonitor International
December 2016
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Trends
Vitamins
Dietary Supplements
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Summary 1 Dietary Supplements: Brand Ranking by Positioning 2016
Summary 2 Multivitamins: Brand Ranking by Positioning 2015
Table 1 Sales of Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales of Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 3 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Positioning: % Value 2011-2016
Table 4 Sales of Fish Oils/Omega Fatty Acids by Type: % Value 2011-2016
Table 5 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2013-2016
Table 6 Sales of Tonics by Positioning: % Value 2013-2016
Table 7 Sales of Multivitamins by Positioning: % Value 2011-2016
Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Vitamins and Dietary Supplements: % Value 2012-2016
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins and Dietary Supplements: % Value 2013-2016
Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2013-2016
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2013-2016
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2016-2021
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Gsk Consumer Healthcare in Consumer Health (united Arab Emirates)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 3 GSK Consumer Healthcare: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 4 GSK Consumer Healthcare: Competitive Position 2016
Julphar Gulf Pharmaceuticals in Consumer Health (united Arab Emirates)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 5 Julphar Gulf Pharmaceuticals: Key Facts
Summary 6 Julphar Gulf Pharmaceuticals: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 7 Julphar Gulf Pharmaceutical: Competitive Position 2016
Vitabiotics Ltd in Consumer Health (united Arab Emirates)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 8 GSK Consumer Healthcare: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 9 Vitabiotics Ltd: Competitive Position 2016
Executive Summary
Consumer Health Witnesses Stable Growth in 2016
Improvements in Healthcare Drive Growth
Large Chained Chemists/pharmacies Increase Their Portfolios of Services
Mandatory Healthcare Insurance Utilised To the Maximum by Consumers
Government Initiatives Make Consumers More Proactive Towards Their Health
Internet Retailing Enters the Market But Chemists/pharmacies Dominate Distribution
Key Trends and Developments
OTC Benefits From the Boom in Public and Private Healthcare
Consumers Take A Preventive Approach To Avoid Health Problems
the Internet Plays A Key Role in Consumer Health
Market Indicators
Table 14 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2011-2016
Table 15 Life Expectancy at Birth 2011-2016
Market Data
Table 16 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 17 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 18 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2012-2016
Table 19 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2013-2016
Table 20 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2011-2016
Table 21 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2016
Table 22 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2016-2021
Table 23 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Appendix
OTC Registration and Classification
Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Registration and Classification
Self-medication/self-care and Preventative Medicine
Switches
Sources
Summary 10 Research Sources
….continued
Contact Us:
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/