Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Industry By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in South Africa
For many years, vitamins and dietary supplements have been sold in South Africa without strong government intervention. In November 2013, proposed amendments were however made to the law governing the sale of Complementary and Alternative Medicines (CAMs), with these set to be implemented in phases. From 2014, products not registered with the MCC (Medicines Control Council) were required to carry a disclaimer stating that the MCC had not evaluated safety, quality or efficacy. However, the phased…
Euromonitor International’s Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2011-2015, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2020 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dietary Supplements, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Tonics, Vitamins.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins and Dietary Supplements market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a
network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table Of Content :
VITAMINS AND DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS IN SOUTH AFRICA
Euromonitor International
December 2016
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Trends
Vitamins
Dietary Supplements
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Summary 1 Dietary Supplements: Brand Ranking by Positioning 2016
Summary 2 Multivitamins: Brand Ranking by Positioning 2016
Table 1 Sales of Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales of Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 3 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Positioning: % Value 2011-2016
Table 4 Sales of Fish Oils/Omega Fatty Acids by Type: % Value 2011-2016
Table 5 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2013-2016
Table 6 Sales of Tonics by Positioning: % Value 2013-2016
Table 7 Sales of Multivitamins by Positioning: % Value 2011-2016
Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Vitamins and Dietary Supplements: % Value 2012-2016
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins and Dietary Supplements: % Value 2013-2016
Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2013-2016
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2013-2016
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2016-2021
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Adcock Ingram Ltd in Consumer Health (south Africa)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 3 Adcock Ingram Ltd: Key Facts
Summary 4 Adcock Ingram Ltd: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 5 Adcock Ingram Ltd: Competitive Position 2016
Aspen Pharmacare (pty) Ltd in Consumer Health (south Africa)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 6 Aspen Pharmacare (Pty) Ltd: Key Facts
Summary 7 Aspen Pharmacare (Pty) Ltd: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 8 Aspen Pharmacare (Pty) Ltd: Competitive Position 2016
Clicks Group Ltd in Consumer Health (south Africa)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 9 Clicks Group Ltd: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 10 Clicks Group Ltd: Competitive Position 2016
Pfizer Laboratories (pty) Ltd in Consumer Health (south Africa)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 11 Pfizer Laboratories (Pty) Ltd: Key Facts
Summary 12 Pfizer Laboratories (Pty) Ltd: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 13 Pfizer Laboratories: Competitive Position 2016
Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (south Africa)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 14 Vital Health Foods (Pty) Ltd: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 15 Vital Health Foods (Pty) Ltd: Competitive Position 2016
Executive Summary
Growth Intensifies in 2016 Thanks To Self-medication Trend
Job Insecurity Results in Reluctance To Take Time Off Work When Ill
Adcock Ingram Remains Leader in Fragmented Shares
Supermarkets Gain Share As Consumers Seek Convenience
Self-medication and Health and Wellness Trends To Drive Forecast Period Growth
Key Trends and Developments
Low Penetration of Private Healthcare Encourages Self-medication Trend
Economic Constraints and Job Insecurity Result in Unwillingness To Take Sick Leave
Leading Cams Players Fight Against Greater Control From Asa and Mcc
Market Indicators
Table 14 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2011-2016
Table 15 Life Expectancy at Birth 2011-2016
Market Data
Table 16 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 17 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 18 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2012-2016
Table 19 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2013-2016
Table 20 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2011-2016
Table 21 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2011-2016
Table 22 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2016
Table 23 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2016-2021
Table 24 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Appendix
OTC Registration and Classification
Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Registration and Classification
Self-medication/self-care and Preventive Medicine
Definitions
Sources
Summary 16 Research Sources
….continued
