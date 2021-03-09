All news

Global Vitamins Market Research Report 2021

Though COVID-19 cannot be called a good news story, value sales of vitamin benefitted from the health crisis, with double-digit value growth expected in 2020. While multivitamins are by far the largest product area, it is single vitamins, and in particular vitamin C that is expected to register the highest current value growth in 2020. With consumers focusing more on their health and wellbeing, sales of vitamin C saw a particularly strong increase, with consumers looking for these products to bo…

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Single vitamins outperform multivitamins as consumers specifically look to boost their immune system in 2020
Players with vitamin C products outperform their competitors
Vitamin B registering strong value growth over review period
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Change in consumer behaviour, once threat of COVID-19 subsides
Shift towards preventive care boosts demand for vitamins
Free distribution of vitamins by government impacts OTC demand
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Multivitamins by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020

