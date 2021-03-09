All news

Global Vitamins Market Research Report 2021

Vitamins is anticipated to largely benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 overall. Since the global health crisis began, many consumers across the globe have begun taking greater care of their health, with North Macedonia being no exception. As more and more media coverage has covered the link between the immune system and the way COVID-19 impacts the body, many Macedonian people have begun eating healthier and taking vitamins that further boost the immune system. Single vitamins such as vit…

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in North Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

All news

