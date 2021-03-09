All news

Global Vitamins Market Research Report 2021

For many years vitamin volume sales had been in decline in Finland, but the arrival of COVID-19 has triggered a strong increase in purchases. Partly this has been because of stockpiling during the lockdown, but the strong spotlight on personal health brought about by the pandemic is engendering a longer-term change in consumer mindset. There is an increasing number of Finns, significantly influenced by the COVID-19 virus, who are keen to buy vitamin products as part of preventive healthcare as w…

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

