Global Weight Management and Wellbeing in Hong Kong, ChinaMarket Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

2020 saw a steep fall of 18% for weight management and wellbeing, led by wholesale changes in lifestyles during lockdown that are encouraging consumers to adopt a more holistic approach to their weight management.

Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management and Wellbeing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Weight Management and Wellbeing in Hong Kong, China

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 related lifestyle changes trigger deep drop in sales of weight management products

Slimming teas and nutritional supplement drinks hit hard

Herbalife continues to lead despite added competition

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery expected to be swift due to underlying demand from growing obese population

Brand origin and innovation in product formats are key considerations for purchase

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020

 

….….continued

