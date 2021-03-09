Global Weight Management and Wellbeing in the Czech Republic Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Weight Management and Wellbeing in the Czech Republic Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

The OTC obesity category continues to lose ground, with its limited product offer leading Czech consumers to either opt for prescription treatments or widely accessible weight loss supplements.

In contrast, slimming teas continues to record healthy growth, with its increasing popularity supported by affordability, ease of preparation, a wide choice of flavours and rising number of new entrants. Meal replacement is also seeing strong growth, with the entry of local brand, Mana, proving to be a ga…

Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

