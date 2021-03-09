All news

Global Weight Management and Wellbeing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Weight management is expected to see a further slowdown in its current value growth rate in 2020, as has been the case over the last few years. Although this was a trend which was evident before COVID-19, demand is also expected to be negatively impacted by the emergence of the virus in 2020. This is partly due to consumers’ increasing price-consciousness as result of the negative economic impact of measures taken to control the spread of the virus. However, it is also because consumers have mor…

Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management and Wellbeing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Weight Management and Wellbeing in Thailand

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Continued slowdown in growth as priorities lay elsewhere

Channel switching as brands invest in home shopping and e-commerce

Consumers move towards well-known brands for reasons of safety and efficacy

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth expected, although at a slower rate due to challenges

Higher growth for supplement nutrition drinks as the consumer base widens

Slimming teas set to continue its volume decline

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

 

