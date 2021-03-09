Global Weight Management and Wellbeing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

FuXion will focus on innovations in new areas such as beauty in 2020, looking to incorporate new industries into its products. It will focus on launching new collagen powders for skin beauty, targeting consumers who want to see quick and efficient results. These new launches are likely to attract the attention of consumers and boost interest in the company. FuXion has also benefited during the lockdown in 2020 from its strong online presence. The company has already developed a popular e-commerc…

Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Weight Management and Wellbeing in Peru

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

FuXion looking to collagen-based beauty powders and benefits from strong online presence in 2020

Herbalife using influencers to attract consumers in 2020

Abbott Laboratorios remains the major player in weight management and wellbeing

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Weight management could be a key tool in the fight against obesity into forecast period

Government’s octagon food warning labels will continue to enjoy success into the forecast period

Direct selling will remain a major contributor to weight management and wellbeing sales in coming years

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

