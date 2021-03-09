All news

Global Weight Management and Wellbeing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Weight Management and Wellbeing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

While there were no reports of product shortages or stockpiling, COVID-19 will have a negative impact on growth in value sales of weight management and wellbeing during 2020. This is because a significant number of consumers regard weight management and wellbeing are a non-essential purchase and reduced their consumption as economic conditions deteriorated on account of the pandemic. However, this impact of COVID-19 on value sales of weight management and wellbeing does not appear to be particul…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593808-weight-management-and-wellbeing-in-serbia

 

Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fiber-optic-splitter-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01

 

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-transportation-ticket-vending-machine-tvm-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-02

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-contract-research-organization-croindustry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management and Wellbeing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-potting-compound-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Weight Management and Wellbeing in Serbia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 hits value sales growth, as consumers cut back on discretionary spending

Strong growth in value sales of slimming teas, but meal replacement remains dominant

Well established Biomed brand remains the firm favourite of local consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Convenience to drive strong growth in value sales of bars

Supplement nutrition drinks could revitalise growth as meal replacement matures

E-commerce will continue to blossom, but private label is unlikely

CATEGORY DATA

……Continuned

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Rogue Base Station (RBS) Market 2021: Potential Growth, Challenges, and Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Key Players: L3 Harris (StingRay), Septier, Kavit Electronics Industries Ltd, Proximus LLC, PKI Electronic, etc. | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

The latest Rogue Base Station (RBS) market report estimates the opportunities and current market scenario, providing insights and updates about the corresponding segments involved in the global Rogue Base Station (RBS) market for the forecast period of 2021-2026. The report provides detailed assessment of key market dynamics and comprehensive information about the structure of the Rogue Base […]
All news

Treasury Software Market 2021 Top Trend, Size and Growth, Key Insights, Segmentation, Key Regions and Future Forecast till 2025

anita_adroit

“The research report covers the need for end-user segments in the Treasury Software industry. Items used in precise implementations are predominantly the global Treasury Software market included in the analysis. The research discusses main segment dynamics, rising demand in US dollars by end-user segments and sector size, and developments in the target market. It also […]
All news

Pumps and Valves Services Market 2020- Applications, Challenges, Growth, Shares, Trends, Top Players and Forecast to 2025

basavraj.t

The Pumps and Valves Services market research report helps decision makers to improve their business plans and ensure long-term success. The extensive research study provides in-depth information on Global Innovations, New Business Techniques, New product development, M&A, Recent Trends, Covid19 Impact analysis & Revenue Opportunities, DROC, PEST Analysis, Capital Investment, Technology Innovation and Future Trends […]