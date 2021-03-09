Global Where will all the Toys go? US Toy Retail in a Post Toys “R” Us World Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

While Toys “R” Us was a long languishing company, its sudden exit from the market on the back of high debt and a lack of innovation has left a vacuum in the US toys and games market. Retailers of all sorts are hoping to fill this void as the USD5 billion annual sales that Toys “R” Us previously generated is a tempting target. Toy makers meanwhile

find themselves having much less leverage in this new retail landscape and will have to adapt rapidly in order to survive.

Euromonitor International’s Where will all the Toys go? US Toy Retail in a Post Toys “R” Us World global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the Toys and Games market at an international level. It looks

at both global and regional level performances as well as providing category and channel analysis. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the industry, new product developments as well as future trends and prospects.

Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Where will all the Toys go? US Toy Retail in a Post Toys “R” Us World

November 2018

Introduction

Toys “R” Us – What Went Wrong?

Retail Impact of Toys “R” Us Demise

Potential Toy Sales Growth by Channel

Potential Toy Sales Growth by Retailer

Shifting Retail Outlook Hits Toy Makers

