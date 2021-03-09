Global Wound Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Wound care is expected to record an increase in growth for 2020, driven by sales of gauze, tape and other wound care, with sticking plasters/adhesive bandages also set to record positive value growth.

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Wound Care in Norway

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales of wound care increase, as the COVID-19 restrictions close gyms and training centres, increasing outdoor physical activity and injuries

The changing demographics impacts growth in wound care, as the older generation drives sales in 2020

Orkla Group acquires Norgesplaster AS, as Norgesplaster remains the leading offering in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

As consumers go back to the gym, outdoor activities decline, however growth in wound care remains positive across the forecast period

The recovery time for international travel may improve sales of wound care, as an increasing amount of consumers holiday outdoors in Norway

The summer months and the increasing health and wellness trend are opportunities for growth across the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

……Continuned

