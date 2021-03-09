Global Wound Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Sales slowed down shortly after lockdown restrictions were implemented, due to the stay at home measures which resulted in consumers participating in fewer physical outdoor activities. This therefore led to fewer injuries and less need for replacement purchases. With children off school and spending more time indoors, there is likely to be less need for wound care products. However, retail value sales are still expected to grow in 2020, as consumers stockpile products to make sure they will not…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593823-wound-care-in-peru

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-email-application-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-antimicrobial-suture-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-supply-chain-analytics-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pet-hair-vacuums-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Wound Care in Peru

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 likely to dampen demand for wound care, as consumers stay at home

Distribuidora Continental 6, 3M Perú and Beiersdorf remain the main players in 2020

Plasters useful for avoiding blisters caused by certain types of footwear

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Despite maturity and lack of major innovation, wound care will continue to grow into forecast period

Sticking plasters/adhesive bandages slightly more dynamic than gauze, tape and other wound care

Players likely to remain reluctant to invest in advertising campaigns

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105