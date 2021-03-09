All news

Global Wound Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

As a result of the COVID-19 lockdown, the demand for plasters and other wound care products was significantly lowered in the first half of 2020, with consumers participating in a smaller number of sports activities and children staying inside rather than playing outdoors. As consumers were forced to remain at home through March and May 2020 and schools were closed, the opportunities for injuries and cuts was significantly reduced, meaning the need for wound care products also decreased.

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Wound Care in Romania

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown reduces demand for wound care products in 2020, with consumers staying indoors

Urgo retains its lead in wound care, with strong promotional activity keeping it stuck to the top

Innovations in wound care drive growth in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Romania has potential for sustained wound care growth into forecast period

Internationals will dominate wound care into forecast period with wide product portfolios

Private label expected to see strong growth into forecast period, as consumers seek lower cost products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

……Continuned

 

