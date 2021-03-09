All news

Global Wound Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

gutsy-wise

COVID-19 and its far-reaching effects will hit wound care sales hard in 2020. Although some households stocked up on gauze, tape and other wound care at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, making it the only category to post positive growth in 2020, this growth was marginal and consumers are likely to use up excess reserves before buying more, dampening sales in the future. With Slovaks forced to spend more time indoors due to lockdown restrictions, consumers avoided the usual bumps, scrapes and…

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Wound Care in Slovakia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

More time spend at home means fewer injuries and less demand for wound care in 2020

Hartman-Rico leads wound care with a renewed emphasis on product development in 2020

Despite difficult conditions smaller players continue to innovate with new products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Shift towards higher quality products offsets declining demand over the forecast period

Rising disposable incomes fuel interest in new more-effective products

Lack of new product development to limit forecast period sales

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

 

gutsy-wise



