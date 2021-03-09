Global Wound Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Wound care is seeing small continued growth in 2020, with gauze, tape and other wound care continuing to be the largest sub-category and show the strongest growth. The affordable prices of such products and their wide availability means that many consumers purchase their own wound care products as opposed to attending hospitals to have their wounds treated. This is particularly so in the time of COVID-19, with fewer medical appointments available and patients more reticent about attending a hosp…

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Wound Care in Tunisia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Wound care sees little impact from COVID-19 as small ongoing growth continues

Imported brands still drive value growth, but domestic production would ramp up volume sales at affordable prices

Kingflex maintains its lead thanks to Bandlux brand being a household name synonymous with wound care

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Opportunities for local manufacturers to enter category with cheaper domestic products

Scope for innovation to add more dynamism to wound care

Growth in wound care stable due to essential nature of products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

