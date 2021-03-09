All news

Global Wound Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Wound care is expected to see a slowdown in its current value growth rate in 2020, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the virus, in the first half of the year the government implemented social isolation guidelines to limit its spread, closing retail outlets, gyms and schools, for instance, and encouraging people to remain at home as much as possible. Less time spent outside the home meant less chance of injuries, hampering the growth of wound care in 2020. Nevertheless, the impa…

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Wound Care in Vietnam

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Limited negative impact due to short period of lockdown

Only sticking plasters/adhesive bandages has notable sales

The strength of multinational brands hampers the entry of local brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rising rate of growth as consumers travel and participate in sports

Categories other than sticking plasters/adhesive bandages not expected to take off

Local players likely to remain unable to compete against the leaders

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

……Continuned

 

