Global Wound Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Although wound care saw solid current value increases for most of the review period, in 2020 the category is expected to turn to decline. Due to large-scale social restrictions (PSSB measures) and therefore fewer outdoor activities, there is less chance of injuries, leading to a fall in demand for sticking plasters/adhesive bandages, which is the only category with notable sales within wound care. Consumers tend to use sticking plasters as a first recourse for treating slight punctures, cuts and…
Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Content:
Wound Care in Indonesia
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
As consumers leave their homes less, there are fewer injuries and lower demand
Waterproof bandages become more popular, but other innovations are too costly
Hansaplast dominates due to its long presence, good name and innovation
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Despite the slow return of sales, a stronger CAGR forecast than in the review period
Potential for the ointment format in wound care
Continued growth of e-commerce expected
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
……Continuned
