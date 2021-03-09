Global Wound Care Market Research Report 2026

Wound care in Greece is a small mature category that has seen no major development in terms of investment from the main players over the review period, with most now offering segmentation in terms of age (children’s attractively packaged wound care featuring popular cartoon characters) or specific value (healing/waterproof). Wound care was already declining in demand terms prior to the pandemic, with many price-sensitive consumers only purchasing products as and when needed rather than stocking…
Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
