Green Mining Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027

The global Green Mining Market is expected to be valued at USD 15.90 Billion in 2027 from USD 9.05 Billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 7.2% through the forecast period. The strong market growth can be accredited to the increasing availability of cost-efficient methods mining methods, augmenting pollution level, and the growing necessity to maintain the ecological equilibrium. Surface mining is generally adopted over underground mining by the mining corporations, majorly due to cost-efficiency and enhanced safety of the process.
In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Green Mining industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.
Key Highlights from the Report:
- Power reduction is the most preferred green mining technology and is projected to register a steady CAGR of 8.2% during the estimated timeframe. Enhancing the energy efficiency of communication is critical for the mining corporations to gain a robust footing in the global market.
- The Asia Pacific is expected to be an important emerging market for green mining techniques. This growth can be accredited to the regulations imposed by government bodies in APAC countries such as Japan, India, and China. Additionally, the accelerated industrialization and the augmenting consumer demand for luxurious and convenient goods are also adding traction to the regional growth.
- Jiangxi Copper Corporation, BHP Billiton, Anglo American, TATA Steel, Dundee Precious, Freeport-McMoRan, Glencore, Doosan Infracore, Rio Tinto, and Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd., among others, are the prominent industry players.
- Tata Steel acquired Bhushan Energy (India) in 2019 with approval from the National Company Law Tribunal. The acquisition is set to expand and maintain the presence of TATA Steel globally.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Green Mining Market on the basis of mining technique, technology, and region:
Mining Technique Outlook (Volume, Million Metric Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
- Surface Mining Technique
- Underground Mining Technique
Technology Outlook (Volume, Million Metric Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
- Water Reduction
- Power Reduction
- Emission Reduction
- Fuel & Maintenance Reduction
- Others
Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Metric Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Russia
- K.
- Germany
- France
- BENELUX
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- A.E.
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
