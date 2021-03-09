All news

Ground Defense System Market Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

The global Ground Defense System Market size was valued at USD 46.57 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 68.28 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%. The market is extensively being driven by the factors involving the increasing requirement of command making decisions while in frontier or battlefield in a timely manner from acquired information reported, gathering a common operating picture (COP) of the military operations, and transferring or exchanging them to the desired places with a superior level of encryption.

A conscious effort is made by the subject matter experts to analyse how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while the others fail to do so makes the research interesting. A quick review of the realistic competitors makes the overall study a lot more interesting. Opportunities that are helping product owners’ size up their business further add value to the overall study.

Competitive Landscape

The market for Ground Defense System Market is mostly on the fragmented side, with a number of conglomerates as well as medium-sized & start-up companies, which account for a major global share of the market. The crucial players involved in the Ground Defense System Market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large production facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the market include:

The Boeing Company

BAE Systems

Lockheed Martin

Rockwell Collins

Elbit Systems

Northrop Grumman

Thales Group

Leonardo S.p.A.

Raytheon Company

General Dynamics

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Logistics & Transportation

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Cyber Security

Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD)

Intelligence & Data Warfare

Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Military

Defense Intelligence

Law Enforcement

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Products

Modern Weapons

Armored Fighting Vehicle

Command and Control System

Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle

Satellite

Armored and Unmanned Ground Vehicle

Soldier Equipment

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Smart Clothing

Vision and Surveillance

RFID

Communication Devices

Others

Services

Artificial Intelligence

Cyber Security

Data Transfer Protocol

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Artificial Intelligence

3D Printing

Internet of Things

Wearable Devices

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Ground Defense System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Ground Defense System Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Ground Defense System Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Ground Defense System Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Ground Defense System Market Regional Outlook

Continued…

Eric Lee

