Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2027

The global healthcare fraud analytics market is projected to record significantgrowth over the forecast period, owing to the rising incidences of healthcare insurance frauds, the boom in the healthcare insurance sector, and the increasing government spending to prevent healthcare frauds. The global healthcare fraud analytics market has gained major traction over the last few years due to increasing health insurance claim-related fraud, rising demand for health insurance policies, and integrating social media analytics and AI into healthcare fraud detection.

Furthermore, the report offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, along with feasibility analysis and venture return analysis. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the new entrants with deep insights into entry-level barriers and also offers business investment ideas to the established companies. The report overall is an all-inclusive document that offers fruitful insights into all the key factors of the healthcare fraud analytics industry.

Key Highlights of the Report:

North America is the leading regional healthcare fraud analytics market, with the highest revenue share. The surging demand for new health insurance schemes, increasing fraudsassociated with medical insurance, rise in government efforts to prevent such frauds, and the emergence of advanced healthcare fraud detection solutionsare the key factors responsible for market growth in this region.

The key market participants include DXC Technology Co, SAS Institute, FraudScope, Inc., Wipro Limited, Conduent Inc.,International Business Machines Corporation (IBM),Pondera Solutions, LLC, HCL Technologies Limited, CGI Inc., and ExlService Holdings, Inc.

In July 2020, SAS Institute, the American analytics software developer, joined forces with the National Health Authority (NHA) to support fraud detection in healthcare. As per the deal, SAS provided an end-to-end framework for health insurance claim processing, powered with advanced fraud detection and alert management software.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare fraud analytics market on the basis of deployment mode, solution type, application, and region:

By Deployment Mode (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Solution Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Predictive Analytics Prescriptive Analytics Descriptive Analytics



By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Insurance Claim

Payment Integrity

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe K. Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of the Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2.Executive Summary

Chapter 3.Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5.Regional Analysis

Chapter 6.Product Segmentation

Chapter 7.Application Spectrum

Chapter 8. End-user Landscape

Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Appendix

