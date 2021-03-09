All news News

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size ,Business Overview, Status and Prospect, Forecast 2020–2027

Need to reduce healthcare costs is projected to drive the healthcare supply chain management market growth during the forecast period.

The supply chain management market is expected to be valued at USD 3.67 billion in 2027 from USD 2.04 billion in 2019,  registering a CAGR of 7.6% through the forecast period, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The aim of supply chain management (SCM) in healthcare is to identify and eliminate waste and assist in decision-making in the supply chain. It also adds to the performance of the services provided. Also fueling the demand is the rise of cloud-based solutions.

Key market participants include SAP SE, Oracle, Tecsys Inc., Cardinal Health, Epicor, Infor, Global Healthcare Exchange, McKesson Corporation, Manhattan Associates, and Cerner.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

  • Software
    • Purchasing Management Software
      • Procurement software
      • Strategic Sourcing Software
      • Supply Management Software
      • Capital Purchasing Software
      • Transportation Management Software
    • Inventory Management Software
      • Warehouse Management Software
      • Implant Management Software
      • Order Management Software
      • Consignment Management Software
      • Tissue Management Software
    • Hardware
      • Barcodes & Barcode Scanners
      • RFID Tags & Readers
      • Systems
      • Others
    • Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
      • On-premises Delivery
      • Cloud-based Delivery
    • End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
      • Manufacturers
      • Providers
      • Distributors

Regional Segmentation:

  • North America (U.S.A., Canada)
  • Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
  • Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
  • Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
  • Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The increase in demand for quality health care and strict government regulations is another driving force. Technology developments, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud storage, have fuelled demand for supply chain management in healthcare. Within hospitals, since supply chain priorities are not always matched, the market can be fragmented and inefficient. Providers of supply chain management may choose to use a product because they have been educated with it, whereas the aim of the hospital is to obtain a quality product that is also affordable.

Key Offerings of the Report:

  • Detailed overview of market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and growth prospects
  • Analysis of the key strategic initiatives and competitive landscape including mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, and partnerships, among others
  • Comprehensive analysis of the industry outlook and analysis of the industrial chain
  • Market forecast based on global, regional, and country-level market analysis
  • Competitive landscape benchmarking
  • In-depth analysis of the key market players with their product portfolios, financial positions, unique selling points, market share and size, and a comprehensive overview of their business

