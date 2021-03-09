All news

Impact Paediatric Consumer Health in Indonesia Market l By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Impact Paediatric Consumer Health in Indonesia Market l By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Paediatric consumer health is expected to see higher current value growth than in any other year of the review period in 2020. Panic-buying due to the fear of lockdown and shortages early in the COVID-19 pandemic led parents to hoard paediatric consumer health products in the first half of the year, particularly paediatric vitamins, nappy (diaper) rash treatments and cough/cold remedies. These categories are therefore expected to see double-digit current value growth rates in 2020, although paed…

 

Sample free link:  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727420-paediatric-consumer-health-in-indonesia

 

 

Euromonitor International’s Paediatric Consumer Health in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

 

.Also Read :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ocean-freight-forwarding-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-from-2020-2029-2021-03-02

 

 

Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

\\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-modern-chandeliers-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-03

 

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Paediatric Consumer Health market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flash-based-array-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-03

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-levulinic-acid-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021–2021-03-04

 

 

 

Table of Content

Paediatric Consumer Health in Indonesia
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Strong variations in performance prompted by COVID-19
A switch away from drugstores/parapharmacies and traditional grocery retailers
Curcuma Plus from Soho Industri Pharmasi maintains its lead due to a strong image
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Paediatric consumers health set to maintain a dynamic growth rate
Paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements set to drive growth from a high base
Environmental problems set to maintain growth for paediatric cough/cold remedies
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources

 

 

 

 

 

 

 …. Continued

 

 

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

 

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news News

Stone Polishing Machines Market Top Key Players, By Types and Applications Analysis 2021-2027

Credible Markets

Request Download Sample The recent report on “Global Stone Polishing Machines Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027” offered by Credible Markets, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges […]
All news

Global WiFi Wireless Speakers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wise

Wireless speakers are loudspeakers which receive audio signals using radio frequency (RF) waves rather than over audio cables. The two most popular RF frequencies that support audio transmission to wireless loudspeakers include a variation of WiFi IEEE 802.11 while others depends on Bluetooth to transmit audio data to the receiving speaker. GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT […]
All news

Corporate Wellness Market Size 2021 | Growth, Demand, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Corporate Wellness Market is expected to show an upward curve in revenue during the 2021 to 2027 assessment period, highlighted by the latest Reports Globe research report. The aim of this report is to provide reliable data as well as statistics on all the critical factors highlighting the positive and negative […]