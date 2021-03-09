Impact Paediatric Consumer Health in Vietnam Market l By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Paediatric consumer health is expected to see a strong increase in its current value growth rate in 2020 compared with earlier years of the review period, with this mainly being due to the arrival of COVID-19 in the country. Due to the pandemic, in the first half of the year the demand for paediatric consumer health products increased strongly, as parents purchased such products to have at home to make sure they had enough supplies to take them through the national lockdown. It was a priority fo…

Euromonitor International's Paediatric Consumer Health in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Paediatric Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

Table of Content

Paediatric Consumer Health in Vietnam

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increase in the growth rate as consumers stockpile products for their children

Paediatric acetaminophen set to maintain the highest sales and growth

Despite higher unit prices, international companies maintain their lead

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slowing growth rate but dynamic increases still forecast

Falling birth rate set to contribute to slowdown

Actions by some local players are expected to encourage consumers to switch

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

…. Continued

