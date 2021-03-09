All news

Impact Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Serbia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Processed fruit and vegetables is expected to benefit from strong growth across the category in 2020 as consumers hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown seek to purchase higher quantities of products with a long shelf life. As such, frozen processed fruit and vegetables and shelf stable vegetables are expected to perform especially well due to their long shelf life which favours stockpiling. This trend was further supported by the closure of open-air markets, which made it more difficult for…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

 

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of content

Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Serbia
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
The category is expected to see a surge in demand in retail thanks to stockpiling but will also suffer a severe reduction in foodservice demand
Category leader launches competitions and home delivery in order to maintain strong lead
Private label is particularly strong in processed fruit and vegetables and will continue to grow in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Category to benefit from convenience trend, especial frozen offerings
Category to benefit from diminishing preserving traditions in Serbia
Health trends to drive consumers towards organic and natural ingredients and processes
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

 

……. continued

