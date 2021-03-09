Impact Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Serbia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Processed fruit and vegetables is expected to benefit from strong growth across the category in 2020 as consumers hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown seek to purchase higher quantities of products with a long shelf life. As such, frozen processed fruit and vegetables and shelf stable vegetables are expected to perform especially well due to their long shelf life which favours stockpiling. This trend was further supported by the closure of open-air markets, which made it more difficult for…

Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594919-processed-fruit-and-vegetables-in-serbia

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fruit-preparations-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-world-body-cleansers-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables market;

\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-ostomy-and-incontinence-products-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-liver-cancer-diagnostic-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020–2026-2021-03-04

Table of content

Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Serbia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The category is expected to see a surge in demand in retail thanks to stockpiling but will also suffer a severe reduction in foodservice demand

Category leader launches competitions and home delivery in order to maintain strong lead

Private label is particularly strong in processed fruit and vegetables and will continue to grow in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Category to benefit from convenience trend, especial frozen offerings

Category to benefit from diminishing preserving traditions in Serbia

Health trends to drive consumers towards organic and natural ingredients and processes

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)