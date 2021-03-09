Impact Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Vietnam Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Retail value growth of processed fruit and vegetables spiked in 2020 after steady growth over the previous two years. The onset of the global pandemic had both negative and positive influences on the category, with the overall outcome being positive for retail and negative for foodservice. The unemployment rate was the highest in ten years with people at the lower end of the socioeconomic spectrum being the most badly affected in this regard. Diminishing disposable incomes encouraged many to cut…
Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594927-processed-fruit-and-vegetables-in-vietnam
Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-percutaneous-nephrolithotomy-system-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01\
It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-it-for-small-and-medium-sized-businesses-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-02
Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables market;
\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-aircraft-flooring-panel-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-03
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-led-lighting-controllers-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-04
Table of content
Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Vietnam
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Category faces both positive and negative influences from global pandemic with retailers experiencing strong growth while foodservice goes into significant decline
Convenience and year-round availability sustain category growth
Despite diminishing disposable incomes, stockpiling boosts sales
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Imported products and international brands generate the highest demand
Improved safety standards for fresh foods ensures that they will continue to strongly compete with processed fruit and vegetables
Free trade agreements set to become important as the country recovers from the catastrophic impact of the pandemic on the economy
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
……. continued
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)
https://expresskeeper.com/