Impact Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Vietnam Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Retail value growth of processed fruit and vegetables spiked in 2020 after steady growth over the previous two years. The onset of the global pandemic had both negative and positive influences on the category, with the overall outcome being positive for retail and negative for foodservice. The unemployment rate was the highest in ten years with people at the lower end of the socioeconomic spectrum being the most badly affected in this regard. Diminishing disposable incomes encouraged many to cut…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

