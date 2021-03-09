Impact Processed Meat and Seafood in Germany Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Home seclusion due to the COVID-19 crisis has led to a strong recovery of processed meat and seafood sales in retail volume and value terms in 2020. Consumers have stocked up on staple foods in response to the restrictions on movement, which has resulted in volume sales growth for all categories within processed meat and seafood, many of which were in decline in 2019 (pre-pandemic). Value sales have been further boosted by supply chain issues in the pork industry following the African swine feve…

Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594940-processed-meat-and-seafood-in-germany

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-resistant-maltodextrin-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-world-cold-air-inflatables-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;

\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ultra-short-throw-projector-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-irritable-bowel-syndrome-ibs-treatment-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020–2026-2021-03-04

Table of content

Processed Meat and Seafood in Germany

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stockpiling triggers reversal in volume sales decrease

Meat substitute sales continue to surge as new launches proliferate

Retailers’ own ranges lead sales though more branded players are being seen

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sales to normalise in 2022, with meat substitutes to make further inroads

Animal welfare and hygiene concerns are intensifying following COVID-19

Sales of processed seafood to outperform those of meat

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Shelf Stable Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Chilled Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Frozen Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Frozen Processed Poultry by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Frozen Processed Seafood by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)