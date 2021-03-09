All news

Impact Processed Meat and Seafood in Germany Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Home seclusion due to the COVID-19 crisis has led to a strong recovery of processed meat and seafood sales in retail volume and value terms in 2020. Consumers have stocked up on staple foods in response to the restrictions on movement, which has resulted in volume sales growth for all categories within processed meat and seafood, many of which were in decline in 2019 (pre-pandemic). Value sales have been further boosted by supply chain issues in the pork industry following the African swine feve…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of content

Processed Meat and Seafood in Germany
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Stockpiling triggers reversal in volume sales decrease
Meat substitute sales continue to surge as new launches proliferate
Retailers’ own ranges lead sales though more branded players are being seen
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sales to normalise in 2022, with meat substitutes to make further inroads
Animal welfare and hygiene concerns are intensifying following COVID-19
Sales of processed seafood to outperform those of meat
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Shelf Stable Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Chilled Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 7 Sales of Frozen Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 8 Sales of Frozen Processed Poultry by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 9 Sales of Frozen Processed Seafood by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2016-2020
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2017-2020
Table 12 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

 

