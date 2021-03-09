All news

Impact Processed Meat and Seafood in Singapore Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Impact Processed Meat and Seafood in Singapore Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

After seeing slow but stable retail volume growth during most of the review period, in 2020 the growth rate in processed meat and seafood has soared, with even higher current value growth. As part of the government’s efforts to curb the community transmission of COVID-19 in the first half of the year, Singapore residents were required to stay at home and avoid unnecessary contact with others, and some consumers stockpiled these products, particularly frozen processed meat and seafood due to its…

Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594953-processed-meat-and-seafood-in-singapore

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-animal-feed-phytase-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

\Also read:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sprinkler-irrigation-systems-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;

\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hospital-pharmaceuticals-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market res

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-video-conferencing-endpoint-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-04

 

Table of content

Processed Meat and Seafood in Singapore
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Home seclusion leads to a shift from foodservice to retail consumption
Frozen meat substitutes continues to grow strongly but remains a niche
E-commerce helps companies to sustain their sales
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Decline of processed red meat expected due to rising health awareness
Competition in frozen meat substitutes to drive down prices beyond the forecast period
Competition from fresh seafood suppliers leveraging digitalisation
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Shelf Stable Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Chilled Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 7 Sales of Frozen Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 8 Sales of Frozen Processed Poultry by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 9 Sales of Frozen Processed Seafood by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2016-2020
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2017-2020
Table 12 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

 

……. continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

 

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news Energy News Space

Coffee Machine Market FUTURE SCENARIO, KEY INDICATORS, GROWTH RATE, INDUSTRIAL OPPORTUNITIES TO 2026 | Keurig Green Mountain, Panasonic, NestlÃ© Nespresso, Jarden

reporthive

“ Global Coffee Machine Industry: with growing significant CAGR during 2021-2026 Trending Coffee Machine Market 2021: COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Chicago, United States ,The report entitled Global Coffee Machine Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 released by Report Hive Research comprises an assessment of the market which provides the real-time market scenario […]
All news Energy News Space

Fertility Drugs Market Report- Opportunity, Analysis, Growth, Trends & Forecast to 2023

ganesh

The research reports on Fertility Drugs Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Fertility Drugs Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Fertility Drugs Market report contains emerging players analyze […]
All news News

Calcium Phosphate Dibasic Market Size, Top Key Players, Applications, Business Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Reports Globe added a new major research report covering the Calcium Phosphate Dibasic Market. The study aims to provide global investors with a groundbreaking decision-making tool that covers the key fundamentals of the Calcium Phosphate Dibasic market. The research report will give the total global market revenue with historical analysis, metrics […]