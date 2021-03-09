Impact Ready Meals in Dominican Republic Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Ready meals is expected to see moderately higher current value growth in 2020 than in 2019 (albeit from a low base), slightly benefitting from eating occasions shifting to the home as a result of COVID-19 and related lockdown measures.

The temporary closure of foodservice outlets due to a non-essential categorisation in the first quarter of the year initially benefited ready meals. This is because in the Dominican Republic, ready meals traditionally competes with prepared meals from a diverse gr…

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

t identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of content

Ready Meals in Dominican Republic

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Ready meals benefits from the temporary closure of foodservice outlets at the onset of the pandemic in 2020

More time to prepare meals at home poses a challenge for ready meals in 2020

Induveca continues to lead ready meals in 2020 benefitting from the launch of its own e-commerce page

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slower growth expected in 2021 due to resumed daily routines and the return of foodservice outlets

Strong potential for the development of e-commerce over the forecast period

Private label set to continue taking market share from branded players over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

