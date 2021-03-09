All news

Impact Ready Meals in Germany Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

By far the highest growth rate in 2020 has been for dinner mixes. Due to COVID-19, sales have grown enormously, as demand for home order boxes has increased due to quarantine and social distancing, as well as a general increase in Germans’ willingness to order food online

As a result, the leader within dinner mixes, HelloFresh, is seeing above average growth, as is Marley Spoon. Partly due to increased demand in Q2 2020, producers of dinner mixes have started to reach their capacity limits.

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;

Table of content

Ready Meals in Germany
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Prepared salads grows by less than expected as people stay at home
Traditional companies continue to lead, alongside low-priced private label
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
E-commerce set to keep growing as people embrace online food ordering
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Chilled Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Frozen Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

 

……. continued

