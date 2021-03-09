Impact Ready Meals in Greece Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Ready meals is likely to see the largest retail value growth in the cooking ingredients and meals category in 2020. Generally, ready meals is not part of Greek consumption patterns as families enjoy cooking at home and eating together.

However, with the pandemic’s subsequent lockdown and more people staying at home, consumers increasingly bought ready meals, especially frozen ready meals and frozen pizza. This is as a result of consumers avoiding supermarkets and trying to stock up on food as we…

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;

