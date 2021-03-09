Impact Ready Meals in Serbia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Ready meals is expected to strongly benefit from the widespread impact of COVID-19 in Serbia. As consumers are worried about an uncertain future and would rather reduce the number of times they need to go to the shops in order to reduce their chances of infection, many consumers began to stockpile products that can be stored for a long time. Many products in ready meals are suitable for stockpiling, such as frozen ready meals, which are expected to lead retail value growth in ready meals in 2020…
Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594991-ready-meals-in-serbia
Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ceilings-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01
It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-gcc-video-input-interface-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-02-31753717
Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;
\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021–2027-2021-03-03
* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-steel-long-products-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04
Table of content
Ready Meals in Serbia
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 will lead to surge in demand for ready meals in 2020 as consumers stockpile products with long shelf lives
Companies in ready meals boost their images with COVID-19 food bank donations
Private label boasts strong presence in ready meals thanks to competitive prices
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Offering of ready meals to continue to grow in the forecast period
Health and wellness trends could impact the category in the future
Category set to grow as underdeveloped product areas are set to expand and support growth in the category
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
……. continued
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)
https://expresskeeper.com/