All news

Impact Ready Meals in Slovakia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Impact Ready Meals in Slovakia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

With the closing of foodservice outlets, except for the purposes of take-away and delivery, in the first half of 2020, ready meals saw an unusual surge in demand compared to the same period the previous year. With a second lockdown in autumn and a ban on eating and drinking in restaurants, bars and cafés, it is anticipated that ready meals will see a significantly higher growth rate in 2020 than in other years. With home seclusion and people working from home, ready meals are a convenient option…

Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594993-ready-meals-in-slovakia

 

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-food-cans-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-world-constructional-steel-electrode-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;

 

\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-landfill-gas-lfg-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-03

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-solar-street-lights-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-04

Table of content

Ready Meals in Slovakia
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Ban on eating and drinking in restaurants and cafés triggers a shift in demand to ready meals at home
The health and wellness trend drives value growth in ready meals
With frozen pizza traditionally driving sales, Dr Oetker remains leader in ready meals
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
With the resumption of foodservice, demand for ready meals is anticipated to normalise
For new product introductions to be successful, brands need to tap into the health trend
Possibilities for development among small regional players
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Chilled Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Frozen Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

 

……. continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

 

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Nucleic Acid Extraction System Market Revenue Strategy 2027: Bioneer Corporation, Autogen, Qiagen, Roche Molecular Systems, Analytik Jena, Thermofisher Scientific, Accubiomed, DiagCor Bioscience, Taigen Bioscience Corporation, Hudson, Beckman, Tenderlake, etc.

Alex

“ DataIntelo has published the latest report on the Nucleic Acid Extraction System market which aims to provide a detailed outlook on the dynamics of the market. The market research report provides an in-depth analytical assessment of the eminent market trends, growth opportunities, challenges, and threats that aids in understanding the scope of the market. […]
All news

Thermosetting Moulding Materials for Electronics Market 2021: Potential Growth, Challenges, and Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Key Players: BASF, Kolon industries, Hitachi, Cosmic Plastics, Momentive, etc. | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

Thermosetting Moulding Materials for Electronics Market Research Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of Thermosetting Moulding Materials for Electronicsd Market for 2015-2026. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the Leading Companies effective in this market. Thermosetting Moulding Materials for Electronics Market has […]
All news

Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market Size, Share and Major Industry Players and Forecast to 2026 | Reports and Data

Eric Lee

(United States, New York City)The Global Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The global Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin market was valued at USD 34,199.69 million in 2018 and is […]