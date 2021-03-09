Impact Ready Meals in Slovakia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

With the closing of foodservice outlets, except for the purposes of take-away and delivery, in the first half of 2020, ready meals saw an unusual surge in demand compared to the same period the previous year. With a second lockdown in autumn and a ban on eating and drinking in restaurants, bars and cafés, it is anticipated that ready meals will see a significantly higher growth rate in 2020 than in other years. With home seclusion and people working from home, ready meals are a convenient option…
Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.
It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
