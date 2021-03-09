Impact Ready Meals in Thailand Market l By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Ready meals has maintained double-digit retail current value growth in 2020 overall, along with strong retail volume growth, although these growth rates are similar to those seen in previous years of the review period. These products were in high demand during the COVID-19 lockdown period in the first half of the year, as some people who would normally eat outside of the home turned to them as an easy option instead of cooking from scratch. However, the impact of this was limited, and other fact…

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content

Ready Meals in Thailand

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Both COVID-19 and other factors maintain growth

Healthier meals available, which are similar to home-cooked food

New launches and promotions used to maintain consumers’ interest

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Dynamic growth forecast due to busy lives and a wider product range

Convenience stores set to maintain its strong distribution lead

Opportunities for growth due to the ageing population in the country

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Frozen Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…. Continued

