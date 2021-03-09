All news

Indoor Farming Technology Market Size, Business Opportunities By Leading Players, Share, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis By Emergen Research

According to the latest analysis by Emergen Research, the global Indoor Farming Technology market is forecast to reach USD 62.67 Billion in terms of revenue from USD 31.59 Billion, delivering a CAGR of 9.5% through 2027.The market growth is driven by increasing demand for high-quality and fresh organic food products and scarcity of arable land.

In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Indoor Farming Technology industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.

Key players operating in the global indoor farming technology market include Philips Lighting, Everlight Electronics, Netafim, Argus Control Systems,Illumitex, Inc., Logiqs B.V., BrightFarms, American Hydroponics, and Freight Farms, Signify, among others.

In the regional landscape, the APAC region is forecast to be the fastest-growing market for the global indoor farming technology over the projected timeframe on account of scarcity of arable lands in densely populated countries across the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Indoor Farming Technology on the basis of component, facility type, growth mechanisms, crop type, and region:

  • Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • Software & Services (web-based, cloud-based)
    • Hardware (Lighting Systems, Irrigation Systems, Sensors, Climate Control Systems)
  • Facility Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) systems
    • Indoor Vertical Farms (Shipping Container, building-based)
    • Glass or Poly Greenhouses
  • Growth Mechanisms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • Aeroponics
    • Hydroponics
    • Aquaponics
    • Hybrid
    • Soil-based
  • Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • Herbs & microgreens
    • Fruits & Vegetables
    • Flower & ornamentals
    • Others
  • Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • North America
      1. S.
      2. Canada
    • Europe
      1. Germany
      2. K.
      3. France
      4. BENELUX
      5. Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      1. China
      2. Japan
      3. South Korea
      4. Rest of APAC
    • Latin America
      1. Brazil
      2. Rest of LATAM
    • Middle East &Africa
      1. Saudi Arabia
      2. A.E.
      3. Rest of MEA

Global Indoor Farming Technology Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2.Executive Summary

Chapter 3.Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5.Regional Analysis

Chapter 6.Product Segmentation

Chapter 7.Application Spectrum

Chapter 8. End-user Landscape

Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Appendix

