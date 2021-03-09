Industrial IoT Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2027

According to the current analysis by Emergen Research, the Global Industrial IoT Market size will exceed USD 128.09 Billion in terms of revenue from USD 72.48 Billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 7.5% through 2027. The market growth is driven by surging demand for Industrial IoT solutions by manufacturers and industrialists, along with increasing need to enhance workers’ safety, improve productivity, and reduce the operating/manufacturing costs. In addition, rising need to mitigate the risk of cyber breaches caused by human errors is also bolstering the demand for Industrial IoT solutions.

In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Industrial IoT industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.

In the regional landscape, Asia Pacific accounted for nearly 39.7% of the global industrial IoT market share in 2019 and is expected to gain traction through 2027 on account of increasing adoption of advanced factory automation and others intelligent technologies in the developing economies is the region.

Key players operating in the Global Industrial IoT Market include GE, Cisco, Intel, IBM, Honeywell, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, ABB, Kuka, and Texas Instruments, among others.

IBM and Wipro Ltd collaborated in 2020 to help startupsand enterprises with cloud services. Under the terms of this collaboration, Wipro will be developing hybrid cloud offerings to aid businesses migrate, manage, and transform critical workloads along with applications, with security across public/private cloud and on-premises IT environments. Customers will also have remote access to IBM solutions and Red hat with this collaboration.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Industrial IoT Market on the basis of component, end-user, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Services (Managed, Professional) Solution (Analytics, Remote Monitoring, Security Solutions, Data Management) Platform (Application Management, Connectivity Management, Device Management)

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Energy & Power Healthcare Agriculture Manufacturing Oil & Gas Logistics & Transport Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East &Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Rest of MEA



