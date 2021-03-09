Industrial Lubricants Market 2020 Global Trends, Segments, Growth, Share, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Size

Increasing demand for industrial lubricants from the oil & gas and power generation sectors is projected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The industrial lubricants market is expected to be valued at USD 75.23 Billion in 2027 from USD 58.22 Billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 3.2% through the forecast period. Rising the number of different trade activities and surging industrialization, especially in emerging countries, are foreseen to fuel the industry’s growth during the commenced period.

Industrial lubricants are majorly used for reducing friction between two plains or surfaces. They aid machines in working without any glitches and extend the affected part’s life by minimizing the tear and wear. Several industrial lubricants comprise an organic base, including petroleum fraction or mineral oil. Additionally, rising investments in the activities of R&D are further boosting the market’s growth over the projected timeline.

Industrial lubricants are widely used in a broad array of industries for smoothly carrying out businesses. Manufacturing companies are the primary consumer of industrial lubricants for evading corrosion. Replacing the corroded parts is cost-effective, especially the iron and steel parts. Additionally, industrial lubricants are majorly used in the removal of waste particles, followed by their transportation to a filter. These lubricants are mostly used with different detergent additives for reducing contaminants.

Leading companies in the sector include ExxonMobil Corp, The Lubrizol Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell, Valvoline International, Inc., Quaker Chemical Corp. Amsoil, Inc., Kluber Lubrication, Chevron Corp., Clariant, and Petronas Lubricant International.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hydraulic Fluid

Metalworking Fluid

Gear Oil

Compressor Oil

Grease

Turbine Oil

Others

Transformer Oil

Refrigeration Oil

Textile Machinery Lubricants

Base Oil Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil

Polyalphaolefins (PAO)

Polyalkylene Glycol (PAG)

Esters

Group iii (Hydrocracking)

Bio-based Oil

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Construction

Metal & Mining

Cement Production

Power Generation

Automotive (Vehicle Manufacturing)

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Textile

Food Processing

Others

Agriculture

Pulp & Paper

Marine (Deck Manufacturing)

The report is updated with the COVID-19 crisis and its subsequent impact on the economic scenario. The crisis has resulted in a drastic change in the economic landscape on a global level. The report also provides a study about COVID-19 impact on the market size and the present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report also provides a detailed analysis of consumption and market value depending on each geographical region. The report aims to provide beneficial information that might help in formulating new business strategies and expansion plans. SWOT analysis is also offered in this report. Research findings and conclusions are offered through detailed graphs, tables, charts, and figures.

Major benefits of the industrial lubricants report:

The report discusses in detail the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape

The report provides detail-oriented futuristic prospects of factors driving the growth of the market and limitations affecting the market growth

The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the changing dynamics of the market owing to the current scenario

The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2020-2027

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline

