Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global Industrial maintenance coatings market is expected to be valued at USD 5.23 Billion in 2027 from USD 3.84 Billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 3.9% through the forecast period. Surging demand for eco-friendly coatings worldwide is propelling the market’s growth. Increasing demand for efficient and durable coatings, with exceptional mechanical properties, along with the rising need for reducing regular maintenance, is theaugmenting demand in the industry.

Furthermore, the report offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, along with feasibility analysis and venture return analysis. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the new entrants with deep insights into entry-level barriers and also offers business investment ideas to the established companies. The report overall is an all-inclusive document that offers fruitful insights into all the key factors of the industrial maintenance coatings industry.

Key Highlights of Report

In humid areas, solvent-based coatings are highly preferred over water-based coatings. Solvent-based coatings are mostly used for achieving a higher level of gloss compared to water-based coatings. They are used by a wide range of end-users,includingautomotive,marine, aerospace, oil & gas, metal processing, petrochemical &chemical, and steam&power generation sectors.

Major participants in the industry are Akzo Nobel N.V., Jotun A/S, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.,PPG Industries Inc.,The Sherwin-Williams Company,Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., RPM International Inc., Tikkurila OYJ, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, and Hempel A/S.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global industrial maintenance coatings market based on technology, resin type, end-use industry, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Powder

100% Solids

Others (UV- and EB-cured Technology)

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Alkyd

Others

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Energy & Power

Transportation

Metal Processing

Construction

Chemical

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

Rest of MEA

