Interventional Oncology Devices Market Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

The global Interventional Oncology Devices Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3.11 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the increasing preference for minimally invasive treatments, the global Interventional Oncology Devices market is expected to proliferate. It is anticipated that increasing government initiatives to encourage Interventional Oncology will further boost the market growth. Besides, the rising technological advancements in the devices are also expected to augment the market growth.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, The strategic investment in Nanospectra Biosciences, Inc. was announced by Sirtex Medical Limited. The investment will offer funding to improve further Nanospectra ‘s leading prostate cancer tissue ablation device AuroLase, the first and only ultra-focal ablation treatment intended to enhance the efficiency of treatment, reducing adverse effects related to anesthesia, chemotherapy, and alternate focal therapies. In order to destroy solid cancer tumors, this treatment uses the company’s patented AuroShells nanoparticle technique to minimize the damage of neighboring healthy tissue.

Over the forecasted timeline, the Embolization segment accounted for the largest market with a CAGR of 6.7%, since it is a minimally invasive therapy that offers advantages such as quick recovery, can be practiced through local anesthesia, and cost-effective.

It is anticipated that Bland Embolization or Transcatheter Arterial Embolization will expand significantly. This method is being used for the treatment of liver tumors or for postsurgical adjunctive treatment.

The segment of lung cancer will dominate the market during the forecasted period since smoking habits have increased the incidence of lung cancer.

Due to the rising prevalence of cancer, easy availability of interventional oncology, and the fast adoption of technological advancement owing to significant government spending on medical treatment, the North American region is expected to dominate the market.

Key participants include Sirtex Medical Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation, INterface BIOmaterials B.V., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., BTG International Limited, IMBiotechnologies Ltd., IceCure Medical Ltd, HealthTronics, Inc., and Cook Medical Inc., among others.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Support

Embolization

Ablation

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Non-Thermal Tumor Ablation

Thermal Tumor Ablation

Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization

Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization

Bland Embolization or Transcatheter Arterial Embolization

Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lung Cancer

Liver Cancer

Bone Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

