IoT Medical Devices Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

The global IoT Medical Devices Market is forecasted to be worth USD 161.73 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is expected to witness substantial growth due to the initiatives taken by the government to promote digital health. IoT services are used remote health monitoring and emergency notification system.

Subject matter experts conducting the study also take a closer look at the products at their development stage and in the pipeline to help business owners conclude on the business strategies that can lower their cost and promise great returns or profits. Strong emphasis on new launches, acquisition and mergers, collaboration, import and export status and supply chain management empowers the business evangelists, manufacturers and business owners build a robust strategy when it comes to making an investment.

Key Highlights From The Report

The high-tech pacemakers have several benefits, especially among those patients who intensive control and constant check of their health. These machines are not always active, but the connections are used to configure and set the parameters of the devices to monitor their activity remotely.

The wearable medical technologies growth is being propelled due to a rise in the demand of consumers to monitor their own health. These technologies enable the continuous monitor of human physical activities and their blood pressure, heart rate, and body temperature, as well as blood oxygen saturation.

NFC or near field communications ensure better communications among the healthcare staff and enable them to remain updated with real-time updates. It also allows users to communicate by touching or bringing their devices close to each other. It helps caretakers in tracking their patient’s activities.

North America is a major revenue-generating region in the IoT medical devices market. The advancement in technology and its incorporation in medical devices has fuelled its market demand, especially in remote care. IoT in medical devices has improved the quality of care in hospitals.

Key participants include GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific, Philips Healthcare, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Omron, and Biotronik, among others.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

Blood Pressure Monitors

Blood Glucose Monitors

ECG/Heart Rate Monitors

Oximeters

Multiparameter Monitors

Respiratory Devices

Fetal Monitoring Devices

Neurological Devices

Implantable Cardiac Devices

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Implantable Cardiac Monitors

Pacemakers

Hearing Devices

Anesthesia Machines

Patient Monitors

Ventilators

Imaging Systems

Infusion Pumps

Other Products

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wearable Medical Devices

Implantable Medical Devices

Stationary Medical Devices

Other IoT Medical Devices

Connectivity Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Other Connectivity Technologies

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Long-term Care Centers, & Home Care Settings

Other End Users

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

