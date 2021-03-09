Liquid Fertilizers Market 2020 Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends By 2027

The Liquid Fertilizers Market is expected to be valued at USD 3.07 Billion in 2027 from USD 2.26 Billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 3.8% through the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the easy and convenient application of liquid fertilizer and its high penetration rate compared to granular fertilizers. Liquid fertilizers offer enhanced uniformity by providing a consistent coating to the crops, thereby augmenting the market demand.

The augmented use of liquid fertilizers can also be accredited to the escalating trend of organic farming across the world to cater to the growing requirement and demand for organic food products. Various applications of liquid fertilizers, based on the land size, are also adding to the market demand. Processes such as spraying and misting are used to cover large areas, while hose sprayers and backpacks are used for smaller land areas.

Leading players of the industry include Foxfarm Fertilizer, Yara International ASA, Nutri-Tech Solutions PtyLtd, Plant Food Company Inc., ICL Fertilizers, AgroLiquid AD, Haifa Chemicals Ltd, Compo Expert GmbH, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, and Kugler Company, among others.

Nutrients Type Outlook (Volume, Million Metric Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Phosphorus

Potassium

Nitrogen

Micronutrients

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Volume, Million Metric Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Synthetic

Organic

Compound Outlook (Volume, Million Metric Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

CAN

MAP

UAN

DAP

Potassium Nitrate

Crop Type Outlook (Volume, Million Metric Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cereals

Fruits

Oil-seeds

Pulses

Fertilizer Application Method Outlook (Volume, Million Metric Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Direct Soil Application

Folias Spray Application

Fertigation

In farming, fertilizers account for substantial expenses, and hence, the determination of suitable and efficient fertilizers plays a pivotal role. Liquid fertilizers allow the plants to obtain easy access to all the vital nutrients. Several farmers are using liquid fertilizers to obtain rapid and immediate root growth early in the season. Organic liquid fertilizers are produced from naturally occurring materials such as green waste and food water and are not hazardous to animals or humans. Additionally, they boost the soil’s nutrient content, which, in turn, improves the soil quality, thereby adding traction to the market growth.

