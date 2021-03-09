Macroalgae Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis : Research During The Ongoing COVID-19 And Research Methodology By Forecast To 2028

This research study by FMI (Future Market Insights) offers a ten-year forecast for the global macroalgae market for the forecast period 2018-2028. To estimate the market value of macroalgae, we have considered FY 2017 as the base year, and market values have been estimated keeping in mind the trends, driving factors, and key developments by key global macroalgae market participants. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the macroalgae market has been derived for the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

This global macroalgae market report consists of around 23 sections that elaborate market numbers in terms of volume in kilotons (KT) and value in US$ million, at regional and global levels. The first section of the global macroalgae market report covers an executive summary that highlights the key trends that are being witnessed in the global market from the manufacturers’ side as well as consumers’ side. The next section covers the global macroalgae market introduction; including the taxonomy by source, type, application, and end use; definitions of the segments considered; and other information relevant to the global macroalgae market.

In the next section of the global macroalgae market report, we have provided market viewpoints that include macroeconomic factors and value chain analysis, along with a list of raw material suppliers, and macroalgae manufacturers, distributors, and end users.

The successive section of the global macroalgae market report includes a global industry analysis by volume and value, along with pricing analysis for North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia & Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, China, Japan, and India, with a weighted average price for every region. The next section of the global macroalgae market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of the macroalgae market by every segment considered.

This macroalgae market report focuses on analysing the market opportunities and getting a detailed understanding of the macroalgae market. The report elaborates on the regional analysis, market dynamics, market structure, and competition landscape of the macroalgae market for the next ten years, i.e. 2018-2028.

Each section of the macroalgae market report includes a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of historical data or developments, and facts and key opinions collected from various end-use industry participants through primary interviews, annual reports, newsletters, press releases, etc. The report on the global macroalgae market studies some of the major players in the macroalgae market, such as Dow Dupoint Inc., Cargill Inc., Biostadt India Limited, CP Kelco, Acadian Seaplants Limited, Nantong Tianfu Seaweeds & Aquatics Co., Ltd., Qingdao Rongde Seaweed Co., Ltd, Haian Qingxin Food Co., Ltd., Extractos Naturales Gelymar S.A., Seasol International Pty Ltd, Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co., Ltd., Compañía Española de Algas Marinas S.A., and Indigrow Ltd.

Macroalgae Market: Segmentation

By Source By Type By Application By End Use By Region Natural Brown Hydrocolloids Food North America Cultivated Red Feed Fertilizers Western Europe Green Others Cosmetics SEA & Other APAC Animal Feed China India Japan Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

1.6. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Viewpoint

3.1. Macro-Economic Assumptions

3.1.1. Global Macroalgae Market Overview

3.1.2. World Macroalgae Production Outlook

3.1.3. World GDP Growth Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Trends

3.3. Regulation and Patent Overview

3.4. Manufacturing Process Overview

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.5.1. List of Producer

3.5.2. List of Supplier

3.5.3. List of End Use

4. Forecast Factors: Relevance and Impact

5. Global Macroalgae Market Demand Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast, 2018-2028

5.1. Historical Market Volume (KT) Analysis, 2013-2017

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (KT) Projections, 2018-2028

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

Macroalgae Market: Research Methodology

The initial stage of the research study includes the formulation of assumptions that are necessary for primary and secondary research. Further stages of research involve the triangulation of the data collected from these two approaches. To analyse the global macroalgae market trends and opportunities for macroalgae manufacturers, the market has been segmented on the basis of source, type, application, end use, and region.

For the analysis of consumption, we have considered FY 2017 as the base year. Basic data was collected from manufacturers’ annual reports, newsletters, public reports published by government as well as private agencies, World Bank’s sources, etc. For final analysis of the market data, we considered demand-side as well as supply-side drivers and trends in various regional markets. We have forecasted the market data on the basis of key developments, regional trends, and production-consumption scenario of macroalgae. For forecasting the market data, we have considered historic data for the period of 2013-2017.

