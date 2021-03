Magnesia Chrome Bricks Market Research Report Analysis 2020 – 2027 by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Outlook

The global magnesia chrome bricks market is projected to be valued at USD 2,742.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for magnesia chrome bricks from the iron & steel industry is a major factor driving the market. In the iron & steel industry, refractory materials such as magnesia chrome bricks indispensably constitute the lining of backup zones of furnaces and working interfaces used in iron and steel production and transportation of liquid steel, hot metal, and slag. About 70.0% of the global production of refractory materials is consumed in the steel industry. The worldwide crude steel production was 1,869.9 metric tons in 2019, a growth of 3.4% over that in the previous year. Growing steel production is likely to boost the market for magnesia chrome bricks during the forecast period.

Subject matter experts conducting the study also take a closer look at the products at their development stage and in the pipeline to help business owners conclude on the business strategies that can lower their cost and promise great returns or profits. Strong emphasis on new launches, acquisition and mergers, collaboration, import and export status and supply chain management empowers the business evangelists, manufacturers and business owners build a robust strategy when it comes to making an investment.

Key Highlights of Report

In August 2020, IMERYS, a company based in France, made an announcement about the signing of a contract to purchase a 60.0% equity stake in Haznedar Group, a Turkey-based producer of refractory bricks

Direct-bonded magnesia chrome bricks are anticipated to witness significant demand during the forecast period. Direct-bonded magnesia chrome bricks is a high-grade refractory material employed to improve large-scale production of cement. Spinel and calcite present in direct-bonded magnesia chrome bricks impart high-temperature performance to refractory bricks.

Growth of the construction industry is one of the key factors boosting the demand for magnesia chrome bricks. Increasing population in developing nations, infrastructure development, surging demand for residential homes, and rising investments in the telecom sector are among the factors boosting the construction activities.

The flat glass industry in the U.S. was valued at USD 22.00 Billion in 2018 and is likely to exceed value of USD 50.00 Billion by 2027. Increasing demand for glass products is propelling the demand for magnesia chrome bricks.

North America held a substantial share of the global magnesia chrome bricks market in 2019, owing to growth of the iron & steel industry in the region. Also, rising emphasis on renewable power generation is projected to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key market participants include Calderys, Resco Products, RHI Magnesita NV, KT Refractories, Mayerton, Vesuvius, Chosun Refractories Co. Ltd., HarbisonWalker International Inc., Magnezit Group Ltd., and Lanexis

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–­­­2027)

Common Magnesite Chrome Brick

Direct Bonded Magnesia Chrome Brick

Fused Rebonded Magnesite Chrome Brick

Chemically Bonded Magnesium Brick

Fused Cast Magnesite Chrome Brick

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–­­­2027)

Iron & Steel

Non-ferrous Metals

Power Generation

Glass

Cement

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

