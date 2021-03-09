Mammography Workstations Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

The global mammography workstations market is expected to be valued at USD 178.0 Million in 2027 from USD 110.5 Millionin 2019, registering a CAGR of 6.8%through the forecast period. A mammography workstation is a breast imaging device that provides high-resolution imaging and captures, archives, and safeguards digital images and information. These workstations support cancer diagnostic workflow, as well as screening. The global mammography workstations market is projected to account for a significantly higher revenue share over the forecast timeline. The growing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide, the surging need for early cancer diagnosis, technological enhancements in breast cancer imaging techniques, such as the introduction of breast tomosynthesis, are the key aspects of the global mammography workstations market growth.
Furthermore, the report offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, along with feasibility analysis and venture return analysis. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the new entrants with deep insights into entry-level barriers and also offers business investment ideas to the established companies. The report overall is an all-inclusive document that offers fruitful insights into all the key factors of the mammography workstations industry.
Get your Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/440
Key Highlights of the Report:
- The diagnostic screening application sub-segment is predicted to hold the most significant market share over the forecast timeline. Diagnostic screening aids in the early detection of breast cancer signs, including breast pain, nipple discharge, breast skin swelling, and remarkable changes in breast size and shape.
- The key industry participants include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Carestream Health, Inc., Siemens AG, Barco NV, EIZO Corporation, Esaote SpA, Sectra AB, Hologic Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., and Agfa-Gevaert N.V.
- In August 2020, Hologic, Inc., the globally leading women’s healthcare solutions provider, acquired Acessa Health Inc. to advance its GYN (gynecology) surgical range of using Acessa’s highly efficient and compatible technology.
Emergen Research has segmented the global mammography workstations market based on modality, application, end-use, and region:
By Modality (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
- Multi-modal
- Standalone
By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
- Diagnostic Screening
- Advanced Imaging
- Clinical Review
By End-use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
- Hospitals
- Breast Care Centers
- Academia
By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
- North America
-
-
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
-
- Europe
-
-
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
-
- Asia Pacific
-
-
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
-
- Latin America
-
-
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
-
- Middle East & Africa
-
-
- U.A.E.
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
-
ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/440
Global Mammography Workstations Market Report – Table of Contents:
Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 2.Executive Summary
Chapter 3.Research Methodology
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics
Chapter 5.Regional Analysis
Chapter 6.Product Segmentation
Chapter 7.Application Spectrum
Chapter 8. End-user Landscape
Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10. Appendix
For further details on this report, click here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mammography-workstations-market
Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your needs.
Related Reports:
Industrial Nitrogen Market Size
Urgent Care Apps Market Growth
Smart Nanomaterials Market Analysis
Veterinary Vaccines Opportunities
Ozone Generator Industry Supply Chain Market Key Players
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: [email protected]
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogshttps://expresskeeper.com/