Mammography Workstations Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

The global mammography workstations market is expected to be valued at USD 178.0 Million in 2027 from USD 110.5 Millionin 2019, registering a CAGR of 6.8%through the forecast period. A mammography workstation is a breast imaging device that provides high-resolution imaging and captures, archives, and safeguards digital images and information. These workstations support cancer diagnostic workflow, as well as screening. The global mammography workstations market is projected to account for a significantly higher revenue share over the forecast timeline. The growing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide, the surging need for early cancer diagnosis, technological enhancements in breast cancer imaging techniques, such as the introduction of breast tomosynthesis, are the key aspects of the global mammography workstations market growth.

Furthermore, the report offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, along with feasibility analysis and venture return analysis. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the new entrants with deep insights into entry-level barriers and also offers business investment ideas to the established companies. The report overall is an all-inclusive document that offers fruitful insights into all the key factors of the mammography workstations industry.

Key Highlights of the Report:

The diagnostic screening application sub-segment is predicted to hold the most significant market share over the forecast timeline. Diagnostic screening aids in the early detection of breast cancer signs, including breast pain, nipple discharge, breast skin swelling, and remarkable changes in breast size and shape.

The key industry participants include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Carestream Health, Inc., Siemens AG, Barco NV, EIZO Corporation, Esaote SpA, Sectra AB, Hologic Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., and Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

In August 2020, Hologic, Inc., the globally leading women’s healthcare solutions provider, acquired Acessa Health Inc. to advance its GYN (gynecology) surgical range of using Acessa’s highly efficient and compatible technology.

Emergen Research has segmented the global mammography workstations market based on modality, application, end-use, and region:

By Modality (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Multi-modal

Standalone

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Diagnostic Screening

Advanced Imaging

Clinical Review

By End-use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Breast Care Centers

Academia

By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe

U.K. Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

Japan China India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

U.A.E. Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



Global Mammography Workstations Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2.Executive Summary

Chapter 3.Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5.Regional Analysis

Chapter 6.Product Segmentation

Chapter 7.Application Spectrum

Chapter 8. End-user Landscape

Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Appendix

